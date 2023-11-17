Luke Pepper after fresh path for Opal Ridge in The Hunter

Trainer Luke Pepper expects an extra week between races and a likely outside run will help Opal Ridge bounce back to her best for the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m) on Saturday.
The Scone mare was a gallant second behind a runaway Front Page when first-up on a fast Randwick track in the Kosciuszko (1200m) on October 14 before failing to fire on the fence when ninth in The Invitation (1400m) there two weeks later.
Pepper considered running the four-year-old last week before waiting for The Hunter, where she was an $8.50 TAB chance. She had gate nine after the field was cut to 12 on Friday with the scratchings of Umgawa and Far Too Easy.
Pepper said the wider gate could be a positive after Opal Ridge was flat last start along the fence from barrier two.
"Every time she's drawn well, she always gets bottled away on the fence and she never likes that and never performs at her best," Pepper said. "We were going to ride her extremely quiet from any barrier and let her have last crack at them, so I don't think the barrier will be too much of an issue, especially with a few scratchings now."
He believed the tough run chasing Front Page was also a factor last start.
"She obviously carried big weight [last start], 59 kilos, and she was second-up, so she definitely felt the pinch. She goes down to 53 kilos on Saturday and that is definitely going to help," he said.
"She had such a big prep into the Kosciuszko and her run was out of this world, and I think that told on her, so we've freshened her up. She went out to the water walker for a week and she's bouncing out of her skin."
Jockey Dylan Gibbons also believed a wider run with cover would suit Opal Ridge at Newcastle.
"She probably hasn't appreciated being cluttered up in amongst horses [last start], and with her turn of foot, you'd rather have a run at them than getting held up," Gibbons said.
"If she just gets a three-wide line with cover, or something like that, and she can come home like she did the day I won on her [at Scone in the Luskin Star Stakes], she will be very hard to beat."
