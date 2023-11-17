A woman has admitted to a stabbing at Woodberry in 2022.
Kylie Anne Barker, of Woodberry, on Friday pleaded guilty in Newcastle District Court to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault.
Barker was scheduled to face a trial in February, 2025, after she originally pleaded not guilty but negotiations between the prosecution and defence led to the trial being cancelled in place of sentencing.
Police and paramedics were called to Segenhoe Street at about 10am on August 15 where they found a 39-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds - an injury to her abdomen and a "slice" to the left side of her head/neck area, according to court documents.
IN THE NEWS:
The woman, known to Barker, was rushed to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
A police prosecutor told Maitland Local Court the day after Barker's arrest that the encounter allegedly came after a dispute between the two women which had played out on social media and on the phone "over some time".
Barker remains on bail and will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court on March 27, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.