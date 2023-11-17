Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kylie Anne Barker pleads guilty to stabbing woman at Woodberry in 2022

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 17 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has admitted to a stabbing at Woodberry in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.