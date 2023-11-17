Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Kyna McAuley sentenced to maximum of 10 years in jail for kidnapping, torture inside Mt Hutton shed

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:37pm
The back shed at Mount Hutton where the young woman was detained and tortured in May, 2021. Inset, Kyna McAuley
A Lake Macquarie woman who held her friend captive in a shed, burned her with cigarettes, poured boiling water over her head and threatened her with a grinder over a minor car crash has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in jail.

