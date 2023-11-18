Things are looking up as city turns on charm for air show

Some made the walk to the top of Stockton bridge, seeking a better vantage point. Thousands more lined Newcastle's beaches. From wherever you were watching, there was plenty of excitement for the Newcastle Air Show yesterday.
Our beautiful city turned on the charm with spectacular sunshine, as the crowds in beaches, parks, backyards, and even over at the Newcastle Racecourse looked upward to see 100 years of aviation technology on show.
Our photographers were out and about capturing all the action and rapidly filing their images between the displays to create a mega gallery of more than 100 pictures, with more to come after day two of the event on Sunday.
More than 100,000 people were expected for the air show, and among the thick crowd our reporter Simon McCarthy found Olia and Adrian, who earlier this year had Newcaslte looking to the skies for a different reason.
Long-term readers may recall a sunny day in February when the words "Marry me Ola" appeared in the sky, and Adrian dropped to his knee at the Burwood Lookout and asked Olia to marry him. While enjoying the air show yesterday the couple shared the next chapter in their love story, the impending arrival of their first child, which you can read about in Simon's report.
Congratulations to the happy couple, and congratulations too to all of the air show organisers. What a great event for our great city.
As Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley put it: "Where else can you go surfing and watch an air show? Nowhere!
"It's so Newy, isn't it?"
Have a great Sunday.
Lisa Allan
