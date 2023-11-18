Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Rural

Things are looking up as city turns on charm for air show

November 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some made the walk to the top of Stockton bridge, seeking a better vantage point. Thousands more lined Newcastle's beaches. From wherever you were watching, there was plenty of excitement for the Newcastle Air Show yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.