POLICE have released CCTV footage of two men and a vehicle as part of an investigation into a public place shooting on the Central Coast earlier this year.
Officers from Brisbane Water Police District were called to Donald Avenue, Umina Beach at about 8.30pm on Friday, September 15 following reports of shots fired.
Police say they located bullet casings at the scene and no injuries or damaged property was reported. A crime scene was established, and inquiries into the incident commenced under Strike Force Casks.
As part of inquiries, detectives have now released CCTV footage of a vehicle and two people seen walking between Donald Avenue and Springwood Street.
The first man is depicted wearing a light long-sleeve shirt, dark shorts, and white sneakers.
A short time later, a man is seen wearing a high-visibility shirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes.
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf.
Anyone with information - particularly those able to identify the men or vehicle - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
