A MANHUNT is under way after a hold-up at a Newcastle service station overnight.
Police have released a description of a man they'd like to speak to as they investigate reports of a robbery at Tighes Hill.
Newcastle officers were called to the Elizabeth Street business about 9.15pm on Thursday.
Police were told at the scene a man had entered a service station, where he threatened the female attendant and demanded money.
The woman handed over a wad of cash from the register and the man fled the scene.
The staff member was not physically injured.
Investigators are searching for a man described as being in his mid-40s, with a dark complexion, about 180 centimetres tall, and of medium build.
He was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and a black face mask, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
