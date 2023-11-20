Newcastle Heraldsport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Blasters out to bowl over Riverina in Country Bash final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Spinner Sienna Eve will be part of a strong Newcastle bowling line-up. Picture by Marina Neil
Spinner Sienna Eve will be part of a strong Newcastle bowling line-up. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Tom Anderson believes Newcastle's bowling will be key to success as the Blasters target their first Country NSW Women's T20 Bash crown at Sydney's Cricket Central on Tuesday.

