Saturday, 18 November 2023
How to win tickets to Nikita Tszyu's Newcastle fight on Wednesday

By Max McKinney
November 18 2023 - 8:30am
Tszyu knocks down Mason Smith at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in May, 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Tszyu knocks down Mason Smith at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in May, 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Subscribers of the Newcastle Herald have a chance to win tickets to the No Limit Boxing event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday November 22.

