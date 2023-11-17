How to win tickets to Nikita Tszyu's Newcastle fight on Wednesday

Subscribers of the Newcastle Herald have a chance to win tickets to the No Limit Boxing event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday November 22.
The Herald, in association with Fox Sports Australia, is giving away two double-passes to the fight night.
The nine-fight card is headlined by the Nikita Tszyu and Dylan Biggs bout.
Biggs is the current Australian super-welterweight champion, undefeated in 10 fights, while Tszyu is fast becoming a rising star in his own right, following in his brother Tim and father Kostya's footsteps.
Brisbane's Isaac Hardman takes on Englishmen Troy Coleman in the other headline fight.
