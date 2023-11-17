Newcastle Herald
Jesse Nikolovski jailed in Newcastle court on armed robbery charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Serial armed robber Jesse Nikolovski.
Serial armed robber Jesse Nikolovski.

JESSE Nikolovski was wielding a large kitchen knife when he ambushed vulnerable pub workers leaving venues late at night and told them "I don't want to hurt you, but I will".

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

