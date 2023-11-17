JESSE Nikolovski was wielding a large kitchen knife when he ambushed vulnerable pub workers leaving venues late at night and told them "I don't want to hurt you, but I will".
It's a tactic the serial armed robber had employed before - approaching staff as they left at closing time and demanding they take him back inside to hand over cash.
Nikolovski was 29 years old, was on parole for an armed robbery spree he went on in Sydney, and had been acquitted of murder, when he targeted three Newcastle pubs in July and August of 2022.
He was jailed in Newcastle District Court on Friday to seven years behind bars, with four years non-parole, after pleading guilty to the two armed robberies at Hamilton and one that he attempted at Waratah.
The robberies netted Nikolovski more than $80,000, and he blew through thousands on poker machines and a flash car.
A woman was leaving the Royal Inn at Waratah about 10.30pm on July 3 when Nikolovski pulled a knife on her and demanded she let him into the hotel so she could unlock any cash safes.
The worker didn't have a key to get back in and he fled.
But five days later, he tried his luck again.
In the early hours of July 8, a man was leaving work at the Exchange Hotel at Hamilton.
"The victim was accosted by the offender after he had locked the premises," Judge Roy Ellis said in his judgment.
The court heard photos showed the offender "escorting" the victim around the back to let him into the hotel, warning him that if he punched in the wrong code he would "kill him".
Nikolovski fled with a wad of cash.
He put $2000 through the pokies and bought a $12,000 black Mercedes.
Two people were locking up the Bennett Hotel at Hamilton on the night of August 7 when Nikolovski hit again.
"I've got a gun and a knife, I don't want to hurt you guys but I will," Nikolovski told them, the court heard.
The Crown did not allege Nikolovski had a firearm, but the victims believed that he did. He was charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol.
Nikolovski took more than $36,000, and said "I'm really sorry to do this to you guys".
Judge Ellis said there was no actual violence involved, but there had been the threat of it.
"The victims were vulnerable by reason of their employment," Judge Ellis said.
"It would have been quite a terrifying experience."
The court heard Nikolovski had survived an "appalling childhood" and suffered with substance abuse and mental health problems.
Medical reports and two references, including from his partner who was in court to support him, were handed up.
Judge Ellis handed him a lengthy parole period to ensure he was supported in the community.
"Yeah, I understand, I won't break it," Nikolovski said.
