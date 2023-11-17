Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Free diver Michaela Werner breaks world record for underwater swimming at Charlestown Swim Centre

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated November 17 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
44-year-old free diver Michaela Werner has broken the world record for underwater swimming at Charlestown Swim Centre, covering 2.5 kilometres in under an hour. Picture by Marina Neil
44-year-old free diver Michaela Werner has broken the world record for underwater swimming at Charlestown Swim Centre, covering 2.5 kilometres in under an hour. Picture by Marina Neil

There's a serenity in the silence under the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics news column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.