"I still can't believe it," is what Trent Williams said after he was named NSW Health's Nurse of the Year.
The John Hunter Hospital (JHH) nurse was a joint winner at the 11th annual NSW 2023 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifrey Awards on Thursday, November 17.
The 43 year-old from Ashtonfield has worked at JHH for 22 years and was feeling "incredibly honoured" with his new accolade.
"It's still sinking in to be honest, it's a really humbling thing that's probably reflective of 20 years of continual work," he said.
Mr Williams is a clinical nurse consultant in cardiology where he also conducts research and mentors staff.
"It's a really mixed role so I get to do things that I love which is really amazing," he said.
He has completed his PhD and recently started a clinic for patients living with cancer and heart problems at JHH and the Mater Hospital.
"This award reflects my contribution and I am so grateful and completely overwhelmed," he said.
He said it was the patients and staff members he got to work with that made him passionate about nursing and he wanted to thank those who have helped him along the way.
"... the patients and to work with such an incredible team that you turn up to work with and and try and do your best to improve patient outcomes and improve their health is something that continues to inspire me each day," he said.
Mr Williams was selected from hundreds of nominations across NSW in nine award categories which celebrate and recognise the exceptional care being provided by nurses and midwives across the NSW Health system.
Health Minister Ryan Park extended his sincere congratulations to the 29 winners and finalists.
"The professional achievements, compassion and dedication on display yesterday were nothing short of remarkable," he said.
Member for Wallsend, Sonia Horney MP said Mr Williams is highly deserving of the honour.
"We know that all of our health care workers provide the highest level of professionalism and dedication so to be recognized in this way demonstrates that Trent goes well and truly above and beyond in his work," she said.
"I am sure that Trent has left his mark on many patients at the John Hunter in his time there, so many people have been touched by his work."
