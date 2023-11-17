Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
John Hunter Hospital's Trent Williams named NSW Nurse of the Year

By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 17 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
John Hunter Hospital nurse Trent Williams was awarded Nurse of the Year. Picture supplied
"I still can't believe it," is what Trent Williams said after he was named NSW Health's Nurse of the Year.

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

