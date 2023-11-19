Port of Newcastle has continued to build its sustainability credentials by achieving its highest score on the internationally recognised Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark system.
The port maintained its five star rating for the third consecutive year with a score of 96.
"For the world's largest coal port to go from a GRESB score of 40 in our first assessment in 2019 to 96 in 2023 is a remarkable achievement and our continuous improvement shows that we have truly embedded environmental, social, and governance as a core principle across our business and our culture," Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody said.
He said the port had been actively working to diversify and support a more sustainable future.
A particular focus has been the clean energy precinct that will position the port as a leading production, storage and export hub for future sustainable, clean energy products and technologies including hydrogen and green ammonia.
Next weekend's blockade of Newcastle Harbour will focus on coal exports. However the significantly diversified port now handles more than 25 types of cargo.
Despite last year's challenging environmental conditions, it recorded strong trade volumes across a number of export commodities including wheat, meals and grains exports and increased roll-on-roll-off project cargo including wind turbine components.
Port of Newcastle chief financial officer and ESG strategy lead, Nick Livesey, said the 5-star GRESB rating was reserved for the top 20 per cent of surveyed companies globally.
"Our diversified trade expansion and projects are supported by the work we have also completed to extend the scope of our 100 per cent renewable power purchase agreement, complete a port-wide energy efficient lighting upgrade, renew our EcoPorts certification and switch our entire Port fleet to electric vehicles," he said.
"Our GRESB score recognises Port of Newcastle's focused improvements in promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace as an employer of choice in the region, and our expanded delivery of health and wellbeing initiatives to support staff, including our WORK180 endorsement, flexible work arrangements and career development opportunities."
Port of Newcastle has also been recognised for its environmental achievements, leadership and commitment to sustainability, by becoming a Gold Partner in the NSW Government's Sustainability Advantage program.
The Port has participated in the program since 2019. It supports organisations to embed sustainability into everyday practices, become more efficient by reducing energy use, water use and waste and set targets for emission reduction.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.