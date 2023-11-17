Twelve year-old Charlotte Oates is missing from the Lake Macquarie area.
She was last seen on Montgomery Street, Argenton, about 10.30am on Tuesday, November 14.
When she could not be contacted or located, officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
After missing for three days, police are appealing for public assistance to help find her.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to Charlotte's young age.
Charlotte is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion and freckles, about 160cm tall with medium build, and mid-length dark wavy hair which may now be dyed red.
She was last seen wearing a black Champion jumper, dark short tights, a t-shirt and joggers, and was carrying a small black Nike backpack with a burn mark on the front.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.