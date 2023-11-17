The Lowedown: Promising signs in Jets' first win under new coach

Pretty slow news week, really, although there are whispers around that will change in the next seven days. We shall wait and see if that's the case.
There is nothing quite like a complete imbalance in a midweek international fixture to get the blood flowing, is there?
Australia's stroll against Bangladesh on Thursday night had to take place. It's a World Cup qualifier after all, a chance for Archie Thompson to get excited, nostalgic ... and nothing else, really.
Club managers in Europe could hardly be blamed for looking at that and wondering why the hell their players needed to be travelling across the globe, risking injury, in order to massacre a hapless opponent?
Perhaps the answer to that lies in Kuwait, where Palestine await. Goodness knows how their squad will focus on a football match at this harrowing time. They will somehow, and all reports suggest they will provide a much sterner test.
There was talk in the Australian camp about learning to break down packed defences, but even that didn't eventuate. Bangladesh tried to defend narrow and compact, the Socceroos overloaded and overpowered them in wide areas, and lo and behold our first five goals emanated from balls crossed into the penalty area against small defenders.
In effect, the Socceroos were invited to play around Bangladesh, and they did so. Nothing too intricate or mesmeric on show. Job done.
Melbourne Victory could have done it. Hell, Edgeworth probably would have too.
You can probably tell I'm not a huge fan of the lopsided slaughter, whether it be the Socceroos or the Matildas in front of a breathless crowd. (Anyone inflicting a hiding to Manchester United, however, is to be applauded and appreciated!)
Take it to the provincial areas, and donate the proceeds of a gold-coin entry to charity.
The Jets notched their first win of the season at Western United in Ballarat and, as your scribe predicted, it came against the possession stats, courtesy of a clean sheet, and a low-scoring dour contest. I would have loved to see them roll into a clash with the Mariners, on the back of that, but the international break means that will have to wait until next week.
I asked in the pre-season preview where the goals were going to come from, and to be fair Apostolos Stametolopoulos has put up his hand in that department. Four goals in as many games is a good start, and a good return, for the man who shall be forever known in this column as AS from this point on.
A word too, for his strike partner Trent Buhaigar, who has provided valuable and tidy assists in recent encounters.
Also a dollop of praise for coach Rob Stanton, who has made some big, and tough, selections in the past two weeks. Not easy in your first few weeks as a senior coach.
The same may be said for incoming Sydney FC coach Ufuk Talay, who recognised the lack of pace and energy that has probably ailed the Sky Blues in the past 18 months, picked a batch of youngsters for his first match, and was rewarded with a 5-1 win in Adelaide.
Their progress will be interesting to analyse. The freshness and impact of a new manager, some early fortune, and a snowballing of momentum and confidence defined the Adelaide match. Can that be maintained? Will the youthful line-up find a consistency that helps the team challenge for honours? Are Sydney back in a big way?
