Mixed results for Newcastle rep team at country cricket carnival

FOUR-time champions Newcastle opened their NSW Country Championships title defence with a hard-fought win against Central Northern in Tamworth on Friday.
Bouncing back from the disappointment of their Regional Bash loss to Greater Illawarra on Thursday night, Newcastle switched formats from T20 to 50 overs and won by five wickets with 19 balls to spare.
After winning the toss, Central Northern posted a respectable 8-257, of which No.10 Samuel Dalibozek contributed a topscoring 41 from 18 balls.
Spinners Nick Foster (3-37), Aaron Bills (2-41) and paceman Josh McTaggart (2-34) shared the spoils for Newcastle.
In reply, Newcastle openers Daniel Arms (42) and Aaron Wivell (50) put on 83 for the first wicket, then No.3 Logan Weston added 37.
Adrian Isherwood steered Newcastle home with 64 not out from 37 balls.
The top side to emerge after the three round games will qualify for the Country Championships final.
Meanwhile, Newcastle reign as Regional Bash T20 champions is over after suffering a surprise loss to Greater Illawarra in Tamworth on Thursday night.
After outgunning North Coastal in their initial game, Newcastle found Illawarra a tougher nut to crack.
An explosive innings from opener Bailey Abela, who thrashed an unbeaten 89 from 54 balls, with four sixes and five fours, helped Illawarra post a highly competitive 4-158 from their allotted overs.
Abela and No.3 Jack McDonald (32 from 23 balls) added 71 in quick time.
Newcastle's best with the ball was spinner Aaron Bills, who took 2-19 from his four overs.
The Novocastrians made a nervous start in reply, losing 2-9 before Jeff Goninan mounted some resistance.
Goninan's 43, combined with 24 from Josh Claridge and 26 from Adrian Chad, was not enough, however, and Newcastle were eventually dismissed for 137.
