Newcastle district cricket | Price is right for Wests' run chase

THEY missed his miserly medium-pacers last week, but Wests will welcome back champion all-rounder Joseph Price for day two of their Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade clash with Wallsend at George Farley Oval today.
Price sat out the opening day of the fixture, as the defending premiers racked up an imposing 7-344 from their 90 overs, but he will slot back in this morning after being bracketed with spinner Aaron Bills, who is in Tamworth with the Newcastle representative team.
While the Rosellas face a massive chase, Price's presence ensures they are not without hope.
Scores of 87 and 64 not out in his only two innings this season would suggest the veteran remains a prized scalp.
The Rosella also boast another proven big-game performer in James King, while teenage opener Thomas Thorpe is coming off his maiden top-grade century, 143 not out against Waratah in the previous round.
Wallsend will be without left-armer Pat Magann, who is also on representative duty with the Newcastle team.
While Friday's wet weather has cast a cloud over proceedings, the Tigers have not been caught unawares, having kept the pitch covered each night since Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at Cahill Oval, Belmont skipper Luke Muddle says the conditions will determine how his team approaches their run chase against Hamilton-Wickham.
Belmont finished day one at 1-97 in response to 122, leaving them well placed to push for an outright victory.
"It's one of those things," Muddle said.
"Do you risk trying to get the runs in the arvo [on day one], or do you try and keep wickets in the bank for this Saturday?
"But anyway, we're in a pretty good spot ... obviously we need to get the runs first, and then we'll make a decision on what to do next."
If ninth-placed Belmont can win outright, it will be the first time this season any team has collected maximum points and would propel them up the ladder.
At No.1 Sportsground, competition leaders Newcastle City (1-4) will fancy their chances of retaining their unbeaten record when they resume against a depleted Stockton (189).
Stockton will be without rep stars Nick Foster, Jeff Goninan, Adrian Chad and Josh McTaggart.
At University Oval, the home team (4-24) will resume under immense pressure against Charlestown (221).
Merewether (0-12) face an intriguing battle against Cardiff-Boolaroo (226) at Townson Oval, and Waratah-Mayfield (2-118) will be chasing their second win of the season, at home against Toronto (139).
