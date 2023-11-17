Newcastle Heraldsport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle district cricket | Price is right for Wests' run chase

By Robert Dillon
November 18 2023 - 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Price. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Joseph Price. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THEY missed his miserly medium-pacers last week, but Wests will welcome back champion all-rounder Joseph Price for day two of their Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade clash with Wallsend at George Farley Oval today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.