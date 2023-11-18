Newcastle Herald
Genzano scores fitting win in Spring Stakes for Scone team

By Craig Kerry
Updated November 19 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:00am
Genzano and Zac Lloyd cruise to victory in the $250,000 group 3 Spring Stakes for three-year-olds at Newcastle on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
Genzano, a granddaughter of globetrotting champion Ortensia, scored a thrilling and fitting first group winner for Scone trainer Leah Gavranich in the Spring Stakes (1600m) at Newcastle as part of a Hunter day double for Arrowfield Stud.

