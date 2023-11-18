Genzano scores fitting win in Spring Stakes for Scone team

Genzano, a granddaughter of globetrotting champion Ortensia, scored a thrilling and fitting first group winner for Scone trainer Leah Gavranich in the Spring Stakes (1600m) at Newcastle as part of a Hunter day double for Arrowfield Stud.
Gavranich, who has been with John Messara's Arrowfield operation for 15 years, became their co-trainer with Paul Messara only recently. More than a decade ago, Gavranich cared for Ortensia as her strapper. The star sprinter won group 1s on three continents and was this year inducted into the Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall of Fame.
Genzano wore Ortensia's head collar on Saturday as she claimed the group 3 for three-year-olds as a $15 chance with a strong finish, beating Kris Lees-trained Kind Words by 1.3 lengths. It was her third win in a row after a Scone maiden on October 16 and Newcastle class 1 two weeks ago.
She is a daughter of Arrowfield sire Maurice and Infiorata, which was one of only two foals Ortensia produced before her death in 2016.
"How fitting that a granddaughter of Ortensia would be my first group winner," Gavranich said.
"She's something else this horse. She still doesn't settle in the run very well, but it was an absolute 20 out of 10 from [jockey] Zac [Lloyd].
"He drew 11, there was a gap in the field, he rolled across, put her on the rail, almost put her to sleep. Obviously he knew she going well, pushed out at the top of the straight, probably went a little too soon, but it didn't matter. She was off and gone."
It was also a special win for Messara and part-owner Alistair Fraser. They combined with Ortensia in the latter part of her career, and now again with Genzano.
"I broke three of his ribs when we won in Dubai with Ortensia, with the embrace we had, and we almost broke two today, so pretty exciting," Messara said.
"And when you've trained the mother, then you have the granddaughter, and to win a race like this on a big day ... she's obviously going to go places next preparation, she's only going to get better, so I'm really excited but really delighted for these guys. It's just a fantastic day. It doesn't get any better."
Fraser said he was thinking on the way to the track how fitting it would be for Genzano to win given they were at the course in May for Ortensia's hall of fame induction. Genzano is just the second granddaughter of Ortensia to race.
Earlier, jockey Nash Rawiller lifted Rematch to victory for the Messara-Gavranich team in a photo-finish over Rod Northam's Sharp Shock in the class 3 Highway Handicap (1600m).
Rawiller, who took John Sargent's Toesonthenose to victory in the Midway Handicap (1600m) a race earlier, found the front after the four-year-old jumped well from gate 15 and they stole a gap before Sharp Shock rallied.
Messara was thrilled with the ride from Rawiller. He said it was an "absolute Nash special" to go forward in a slowly-run affair.
"I thought we got there on the line but I'm delighted Nash listened to absolutely nothing I said pre-race," Messara said.
"I thought we'd be out the back storming home. Where we landed, I didn't imagine it in my wildest dreams, but we got the result, so it's best to leave it to the good jockeys to make up their own mind.
"They went slow, he stacked them up. It was a beautiful ride."
He was also proud of Rematch's effort, especially his late fight.
"It was amazing fight, and they ran good time, they came home in 33 and a bit, so it was an excellent run from the horse," he said.
"I was really pleased. I thought he could win today and then when the barriers came out, we all dropped our heads, so it was fantastic."
Rawiller said: "He just really lifted that last 50 to get back in front and I sort of thought pulling up we'd got there but it was close.
"He just got his momentum right again the last three hops.
"The track is playing really well and he's a nice horse.
"He's a bit of a thinker and I was told to ride him back, but I just rode him on feel and they ended up really walking in the run, and I just loved they way he picked himself up and found the line."
