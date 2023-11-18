Newcastle Herald
Granddaughter of Ortensia, Genzano, takes out Spring Stakes

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated November 18 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 4:30pm
Genzano winning the Spring Stakes. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Genzano, a granddaughter of globetrotting champion Ortensia, scored a thrilling and fitting first group winner for Scone trainer Leah Gavranich in the Spring Stakes (1600m) on Newcastle on Saturday.

