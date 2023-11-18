Nash Rawiller special lifts Hunter hope to early win at Newcastle

A Nash Rawiller special gave the top jockey an early double and the region a win on The Hunter day at Newcastle on Saturday.
Rematch, for Scone training combination Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich, went out a $3.70 favourite in the class 3 Highway Handicap (1600m) but the Real Impact gelding had to overcome a horror gate in 15.
However, Rawiller, who took John Sargent-trained favourite Toesonthenose to victory in the Midway Handicap (1600m) a race earlier, found the front after the four-year-old jumped well.
The pair took the shortest route along the rail and led the field into the straight before pinching a break.
Another Scone galloper, Rod Northam's Sharp Shock, closed the gap late and the pair went to the line together.
Rematch got the nod in the photo finish and Messara was thrilled with the ride from Rawiller.
He said it was an "absolute Nash special" to go forward in a slowly-run affair.
"I thought we got there on the line but I'm delighted Nash listened to absolutely nothing I said pre-race," Messara said.
"I thought we'd be out the back storming home. Where we landed, I didn't imagine it in my wildest dreams, but we got the result, so it's best to leave it to the good jockeys to make up their own mind.
"They went slow, he stacked them up. It was a beautiful ride."
He was also proud of Rematch's effort, especially his late fight.
"It was amazing fight, and they ran good time, they came home in 33 and a bit, so it was an excellent run from the horse," he said.
"I was really pleased. I thought he could win today and then when the barriers came out, we all dropped our heads, so it was fantastic."
Rawiller said: "He just really lifted that last 50 to get back in front and I sort of thought pulling up we'd got there but it was close.
"He just got his momentum right again the last three hops.
"The track is playing really well and he's a nice horse.
"He's a bit of a thinker and I was told to ride him back, but I just rode him on feel and they ended up really walking in the run, and I just loved they way he picked himself up and found the line."
To start the day, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Erno's Cube won the Max Lees Classic (900m) for two-year-olds.
