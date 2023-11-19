Tyler Schiller stole the headlines with victory in The Hunter and a treble on the day, but Zac Lloyd was a star in his own right on Saturday with a well-judged ride to take Stroke Of Luck to victory in the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) in track record time.
Sydney's champion apprentice took the son of Fastnet Rock, a $7 chance, from gate 13 to a midfield run outside of hometown favourite Sky Lab ($4.40).
Schiller took the well-fancied Canberra Legend to the lead in a mid-race move, injecting pace into the staying test. But Lloyd stayed patient, waiting to ease John O'Shea-trained Stroke Of Luck into the clear on the home bend. The four-year-old reeled in the leaders at the 200m mark before holding off 2021 winner Torrens by half a length. Sky Lab, for Newcastle trainer Paul Perry, was third.
It was part of a feature double for Lloyd, who later produced another peach of a ride to win on Genzano in the group 3 Spring Stakes.
"I was in a little bit of two minds early, if I wanted to go right back and get him to switch off, or roll the dice as I did, and luckily it panned out," Lloyd said of Stroke Of Luck's win.
"Very lucky and he relaxed nicely and that's helped him. I was kind of concerned. I didn't really expect him to burst as well as he did at the 400, so he was toughing it over the 400 all on his own, so it was good."
The only Newcastle winner on the day proved one of the most popular when the well-supported Tavi Time dominated the penultimate race for local trainer Kris Lees and his star apprentice, Dylan Gibbons.
A $2.60 favourite in the benchmark 78 handicap (1600m), Tavi Time raced midfield before rounding up the leaders at the 200m mark and sprinting clear for a 2.73-length victory.
"He's a horse going somewhere I think," Lees said.
"He's a gelding so there's no rush with him, but it's the right time of the year to let him go through his grades and he might be up for something better in the autumn.
"Even last preparation we thought he was a Derby horse, but he had a setback and needed an extended break."
Gibbons was relieved to get the win after a luckless seventh on Tavi Time last start in town.
"He's a horrible horse some days," Gibbons said.
"I galloped him during the week ... and we locked horns a bit and he didn't make life easy for me.
"But when Tim [Clark on Major Artie] got outside me, he's that fierce of a competitor he wanted to go with him, and it wasn't until he left me that he settled beautifully.
"He's got a serious motor. He doesn't look like much but, geez, he's got some action on him."
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Erno's Cube won the Max Lees Classic (900m) for two-year-olds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.