Saturday, 18 November 2023
Zac Lloyd times run to perfection on Stroke Of Luck in Beauford

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
November 18 2023
Stroke Of Luck holding of Torrens on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Zac Lloyd produced a well-judged ride to guide John O'Shea-trained Stroke Of Luck to victory in the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) in track record time at Newcastle on Saturday.

