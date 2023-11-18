Zac Lloyd times run to perfection on Stroke Of Luck in Beauford

Zac Lloyd produced a well-judged ride to guide John O'Shea-trained Stroke Of Luck to victory in the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) in track record time at Newcastle on Saturday.
Sydney's champion apprentice took the son of Fastnet Rock, a $7 chance, from gate 13 to a midfield run on the outside of hometown favourite Sky Lab ($4.40).
Tyler Schiller took the well-fancied Canberra Legend to the lead in a mid-race move, injecting pace into the staying test.
Lloyd was then able to ease Stroke Of Luck into the clear on the bend and the four-year-old reeled in the leader at the 200m mark before holding off 2021 winner Torrens by half a length. Sky Lab, for Newcastle trainer Paul Perry, was third.
It was part of a feature double for Lloyd, who later won on Genzano in the group 3 Spring Stakes.
"I was in a little bit of two minds early, if I wanted to go right back and get him to switch off, or roll the dice as I did, and luckily it panned out," Lloyd said.
"Very lucky and he relaxed nicely and that's helped him get on with the job today.
"I was kind of concerned. I didn't really expect him to burst as well as he did at the 400, so he was toughing it over the 400 all on his own so it was good."
O'Shea representative Tom Charlton said: "Every run this preparation has been excellent and last time was a fairly muddling race with a few hard luck stories and he was probably one of them [when second in the Rosehill Cup].
"Just from the gate today we were probably pessimistic about where we would get to. Zac was very confident he would get a spot and in fairness to him, he pulled it off.
"The strong tempo suited him, he stays well. He's a tough horse and he enjoys his racing."
As for Stroke Of Luck racing on this preparation, he said: "Maybe, there's options like the Christmas Classic, and also perhaps a Zipping Classic. There's a couple of options, but whether a tough run like that, you put him away. We'll just let the dust settle."
