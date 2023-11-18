Coal Crusher breaks their hearts for emotional The Hunter win

A month after scaling the $20 million The Everest with Think About It, Warwick Farm trainer Joe Pride hailed Coal Crusher's dominant win in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter on Saturday as "up there with the best" of his moments this year.
Coal Crusher, a $4.80 chance, burst out of the gates to lead easily in the 1300m quality handicap at Newcastle under Tyler Schiller before running the class field off their feet.
The six-year-old had the race in his keeping halfway up the straight, breaking the track record with a time of 1:15.49, and finishing 1.1 lengths clear of Peter and Paul Snowden-trained King Of Sparta. Rocketing By was third.
"Geez, he's come out and pulled it off today, it's terrific," Schiller said.
"He had it won a long way out and he's such a brave horse,
"Joe and [his son] Brave, the trainer and strapper, they love him.
"I knew I was going a silly speed but he seems to love that. He really relishes a high speed and makes his own luck.
"I think the quicker he goes, he just gets in a tempo and breaks the other ones' hearts and that's what it felt like he did there.
"He's beaten some quality horses with quality turn of foot, but he's beaten them at the end on toughness, not speed.
"It's good to be on him all prep and then pull this one off, it's fantastic."
Pride said it a special win given the ownership and the horse's connection to his son.
"That was fantastic," Pride said.
"I love this horse but only about half as much as my son loves him. It's his horse, and he adores this horse, and it's really special for him.
"It's been fantastic [this year], three group 1s and an Everest, a Shorts, a Premiere and now this and this is up there with the best of the moments to be honest with you. It's pretty amazing.
"I train this horse for the Murphy family, and Chris Murphy passed away about a year and a half ago now. He was the manager of INXS and his family race with my family, and that's a really special moment. His daughter, Stevey, is here and she will be in tears, a guarantee you."
Pride said his instructions to Schiller were: "Go fast and win, that's the way you win on him."
"I didn't think he needed to go quite that fast, but I'm not going to criticise a winning ride, but he really busted them up.
"And, look, maybe that's what beat his opposition, because he got them all out of their comfort zone.
"That's fantastic. We gave Tyler his first group 1 winner with Mariamia during the autumn in the Galaxy, and he's a top jockey."
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and jockey Dylan Gibbons scored a win late in the day with Tavi Time, which dominated the benchmark 78 over 1600m.
Schiller finished with a winning treble, taking out the last on Ka Bling and the fifth with Wineglass Bay.
