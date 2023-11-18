A 19-year-old has died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries in a crash at Lake Macquarie earlier in the month.
Police were notified at the weekend that the man, who had been a passenger during the crash, had died on Tuesday, November 14, while the driver remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Lake Macquarie police officers were called to Munibung Road at Cardiff on November 3 after reports are car crashed into a telegraph pole.
The driver and his passenger, who had suffered multiple serious injuries, were freed from the wreck by Fire and Rescue NSW crews before being treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and a medical helicopter team.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, and his teenage passenger were both treated at the scene by paramedics before they were rushed to John Hunter Hospital, both in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established, and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the incident. Inquiries were ongoing on Saturday, November 18, police said in a brief statement.
