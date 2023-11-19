Melbourne City's Holly McNamara scored two late goals to inspire a come-from-behind 3-2 win and break the Newcastle Jets' hearts in front of 3207 fans at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
The Jets have never beaten the competition heavyweights in A-League but looked on track to take a historic victory before McNamara, who was named in the Matildas squad on Saturday, struck.
The 20-year-old equalised at 2-2 with a near-post header in the second phase after a corner kick in the 78th minute then scored into the bottom right corner of Newcastle's net on the counter-attack in the second minute of stoppage time.
McNamara collided with Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino in the process of scoring the winner and, concerningly, had to be stretchered from the field.
Up until her first goal, the Jets had mostly been the dominant side.
Home-grown Matildas star Emily van Egmond had an immediate impact after signing on with the Jets for a four-game guest stint on Friday.
Four months after playing a pivotal role as Australia made the World Cup semi-finals for the first time, the 30-year-old scored then set up rising talent Lara Gooch for her first A-League goal.
The Jets were coming off a devastating 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory in Melbourne and coach Gary van Egmond had demanded a response.
He got one in spades with an inspired performance that had the crowd cheering every moment.
His daughter, who debuted for the Jets as a 15-year-old in 2008 and now has 137 caps for her country, was at the heart of it.
Second-placed City had the hosts on the back foot early when Daniela Galic scored from the top of the box after a poor Jets clearance in the eighth minute.
But van Egmond had the crowd in raptures five minutes later when she equalised after putting Gooch into space in the left pocket then racing into City's 18-yard box to meet the lightning quick teenager's cross into the box.
Van Egmond then returned the favour in the 32nd minute when she picked up the ball on the edge of the Jets' box after Nino had denied Galic from close range, drove forward then played Gooch beyond City's back line with a clever dink over the top.
With City centre-back Rebekah Stott breathing down her neck, the 18-year-old held her nerve to speed towards goal then beat goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx.
It could have been more for the Jets by half-time.
Lauren Allan misdirected a free header off a corner past City's right post, van Egmond had two close-range efforts denied and another of Gooch's shots from range glanced the woodwork.
Newcastle were dogged in duels, pressed high and played with a steely determination.
And, for the most part, City had no answers.
Momentum began to swing midway through the second half with City coming back at Newcastle.
Nino made a clutch save to deny Kaitlyn Torpey then Hannah Wilkinson with the rebound in the 59th minute.
Torpey then fired a shot over the crossbar not long after.
The loss leaves Newcastle on four points after five outings as they eye Canberra on the road next weekend.
There were four changes to the Jets' starting line-up with van Egmond coming straight in.
Captain Cassidy Davis returned after missing the Victory match with a foot infection and forward Sophie Hoban and defender Zoe Karipidis also came in.
On Saturday, Central Coast beat Wellington 1-0 and Perth drew 2-2 with Victory.
