Sunday, 19 November 2023
Jets shot down by competition heavyweights in stoppage time

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated November 19 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:18pm
Melbourne City's Holly McNamara scored two late goals to inspire a come-from-behind 3-2 win and break the Newcastle Jets' hearts in front of 3207 fans at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.

