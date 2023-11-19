INTRODUCING waste reduction management plans as part of the development application process for building and construction was one of the many ideas floated at the inaugural Newcastle Climate Action Summit.
Close to 100 people attended the summit on Saturday touted as the next step in the development of a local response and comprehensive climate action plan.
Community renewable energy advocate and the chair of CLEANaS (Clean Energy Association of Newcastle and Surrounds), Alec Roberts, described the event as a fantastic success.
"The Newcastle emission charter, which we have been working on for the past 10 months, a collaborative agreement to work together to reduce Newcastle's gas emissions, was put to participants at the end of the day," Mr Roberts said.
People were also asked to pledge their support for the charter as well as a Newcastle Emissions Alliance, to oversee and help implement the ideas put forward at the summit, and about 90 per cent agreed to be a part of it, including officers from the City of Newcastle, Mr Roberts said.
The new alliance aimed to develop funding bids and attract financial support for projects that would help Newcastle "to go further and faster" in its journey to net zero carbon, he said.
The ideas put forward fell into one of five categories: waste, transport, residential, commercial and industrial.
They included the implementation of food and garden organics collections, the development of a hybrid organics processing facility, business energy audit services, and green strip shopping areas in suburbs.
Another proposal was to help residents and households to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing education and resources on practical solutions, such as home retrofits to boost energy efficiency, and information on home batteries, heat pumps and greenpower.
Mr Roberts, one of a number of speakers who addressed the crowd at Newcastle City Hall, said the next step was a meeting in three weeks for those who have agreed to be part of the new alliance.
