Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Wedgetail E-7A used to train Americans, Brits at Williamtown

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 19 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wing commander Sam Thorpe on the Wedgetail E-7A. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Wing commander Sam Thorpe on the Wedgetail E-7A. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Inside Williamtown RAAF base are dozens of speciality planes the public rarely get a glimpse into. They sit, perfectly ordered and functional, waiting for their next use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.