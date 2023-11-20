Newcastle Herald
Department of Education workshop Student Behaviour Policy with Hunter teachers

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 20 2023 - 5:30pm
NSW Department of Education deputy secretary School Performance is leading a Student Behaviour Policy Roadshow. Pictures by Simone De Peak/File
NSW Department of Education deputy secretary School Performance is leading a Student Behaviour Policy Roadshow. Pictures by Simone De Peak/File

A NEW Student Behaviour Policy will be implemented across NSW public schools at the beginning of the 2024 school year, listing vaping and cyber bullying as grounds for suspension.

