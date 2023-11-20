Newcastle Herald
Monday, 20 November 2023
Ky Willott, Mariah Williams set to return for NSW Pride semis

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Ky Willott playing for Norths in Newcastle earlier this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE pair Ky Willott and Mariah Williams are both expected to return for the Hockey One finals weekend as NSW Pride attempt to defend national titles.

