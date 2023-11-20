NEWCASTLE pair Ky Willott and Mariah Williams are both expected to return for the Hockey One finals weekend as NSW Pride attempt to defend national titles.
The Australian representatives should come back into strengthened state squads, men's and women's respectively, after missing last-round fixtures.
NSW now have back-to-back semis scheduled on Saturday with the men's unbeaten leaders tackling Tassie Tigers (12:30pm) before the second-ranked women face hosts Canberra Chill (2:30pm).
Brisbane Blaze also qualified for dual semis while Perth (women) and HC Melbourne (men) complete the 2023 contenders. Winners from each match progress to deciders on Sunday.
NSW men's duo Nathan Czinner (Souths) and Michael Taylor (Gosford) will be sidelined for Hockey One showdowns this weekend ahead of duties at the Junior World Cup in Malaysia.
Ryan Woolnough (Norths) and Estelle Hughes (Regals) are also part of the Pride playing group.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.