Letters

Letters and short takes November 21 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 21 2023 - 4:30am
Observers watching Saturday's aerobatics from Nobbys beach. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
TO those people who played a part in organising and participating in the weekend's Newcastle Air Show, I congratulate you. It was excellent. The skill of all our pilots was on display, and who doesn't like the sound of the F-35 or a Hornet? The Spitfire display was just perfect. Thanks again.

