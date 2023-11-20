Newcastle Herald
Monday, 20 November 2023
Police, Westpac helicopter call off mission after boat not found

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:21pm
An air search that lit up skies near Carrington last night has been called off after a boat reported as being in distress was not found.

