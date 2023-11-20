An air search that lit up skies near Carrington last night has been called off after a boat reported as being in distress was not found.
NSW Police and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the mouth of Throsby Creek, which leads onto the harbour, around 8:30pm on Sunday.
A boat with one person on board was reported as being in distress near Newcastle Harbour.
Residents saw the helicopter making laps for about 30 minutes with a large spotlight over the creek's inner basin and out to Dyke Point.
"A comprehensive search was conducted by Marine Area Command, Police Rescue and local police and nothing was located," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"No missing persons reports have been submitted and no further information has been received."
