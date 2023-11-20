Newcastle Herald
Tamika Upton, Georgia Roche nominated for Golden Boot award

November 20 2023 - 2:49pm
Tamika Upton playing for the Knights in Newcastle this year. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NEWCASTLE Knights duo Tamika Upton and Georgia Roche have both earned Golden Boot nominations for 2023.

