NEWCASTLE Knights duo Tamika Upton and Georgia Roche have both earned Golden Boot nominations for 2023.
Shortlists for the international rugby league award were officially released on Monday.
Winners of the individual women's, men's and wheelchair prizes are expected to be announced next month.
Upton capped off a stellar season with a starring Jillaroos debut after the Dally M fullback helped the Knights defend their NRLW title with a player-of-the-final performance.
Five-eighth Roche experienced her first taste of NRLW this year, having signed a long-term deal at Newcastle, before representing native England on home soil.
Georgia Hale, Amy Hardcastle, defending champion Raecene McGregor, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala and Jessica Segis were also among the women's nominations.
Harry Grant, Payne Haas, Cameron Murray and Hamiso Tabuia-Fidow were the Aussies in contention for the men's accolade. John Bateman, James Fisher-Harris, Jahrome Hughes and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad were also put forward.
Andrew Johns twice scored the Golden Boot (1999, 2001).
IN THE NEWS:
