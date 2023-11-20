POLICE are hunting a man accused of aggravated sexual offences who may be on the run between Gosford and Newcastle.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad are searching for wanted man 34-year-old Brett Anthony Crawford, also known as Brett Ralph.
Officers have publicly released his name, photo and a description of him in their urgent search to track the man down.
He has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged aggravated sexual-related offences.
Police believe the Central Coast man may be travelling on public transport and is frequently visiting areas between Gosford and Newcastle.
Crawford is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of slim build, with grey hair, facial hair and brown eyes.
Anyone that spots him is urged not to approach him, and call triple zero (000) immediately.
