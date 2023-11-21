Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Craig Johnston Building unveiled at Speers Point football centre

By Damon Cronshaw
November 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Craig Johnston coaching school kids at Charlestown in February. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Craig Johnston Building will be officially unveiled at Speers Point on Wednesday, recognising the achievements of Australia's most decorated footballer.

