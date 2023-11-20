PAUL Perry's training double at Scone on Monday featured long-odds winner Outback Archie.
It was the four-year-old gelding's first victory and TAB paid between $69 (tote) and $126 (fixed) for the result in the maiden plate (1200 metres).
Outback Archie, with apprentice jockey Amy McLucas on board, was midfield at the top of the straight before peeling off to be four wide and eventually hit the lead inside the last 100m.
The Newcastle-based runner held off Dark Vador by 0.14 lengths. Figment was third.
Perry also had success with Angara earlier at the meeting, comfortably taking out a heat of the Rising Star series (1300m). Apprentice jockey Camile Houlgatte had the ride.
Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich saluted on their home track courtesy of Ferro Vero, Steve Hodge and Reece Jones combined with Kikiapow in the opening event while Todd Howlett-trained King Rupert claimed the last.
Other winners at Scone on Monday were Lehndorff, Satin and Silk, Angel Down.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.