A LUXURY home with a rooftop terrace that has enough space to host at least 50 people has hit the market in Merewether.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property at 11 Ridge Street is listed for sale with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property with a price guide of $6.2 million to $6.6 million.
The highest price paid for a home on the street was set in September 2020 following the sale of an ocean facing home at 1 Ridge Street.
The rooftop terrace takes in expansive views across the ocean, Merewether Beach and Bar Beach.
There is a raised timber deck and synthetic turf and enough space for lounges and bar seating to sit back and enjoy the 360-degree views.
A built-in mini bar fridge and drink storage ensures there's always a cool drink available at hand.
"It is the best rooftop I've ever seen in Newcastle," Ms Allan said.
"It is the best size layout and the aspect and the views are incredible - you can clearly see the sands of Merewether Beach and there are unlimited ocean views.
"They have the built up lounge area so even when you're seated you get the most incredible ocean views."
Ms Allan said it was the first time the property had been listed for sale in more than two decades.
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2002 for $685,000.
The original house was knocked down and the architecturally-designed creation from Herd Architects was built by owner and builder Todd Blatchford in 2010.
The property is 170 metres from Merewether Beach and Merewether Baths which is easily accessed via the tunnel that is just a stone's throw away from the home.
There is a 17-metre solar heated pool and transparent raised spa and the outdoor entertaining area includes built-in speakers and shade blinds.
"It is the ultimate entertaining home with the rooftop terrace and the games room that flows out to the pool," she said.
There are three living areas on the ground floor including living, dining and family rooms which are centred around the sleek kitchen.
There is also a large study area that could be utilised as a fifth bedroom.
The house was designed with multiple balconies to take in the views, with balcony access from all four bedrooms on the top floor including the master which has an ensuite.
The main bathroom has a freestanding bath with a built-in recessed television.
In addition, the property has a large split-level multipurpose self-contained pool house, with games room, gym and bar which expands into the double garage.
The upper level of the garage has a studio space with a kitchenette, full bathroom and large living space that opens out to a balcony.
Ms Allan said the property had received good enquiry since hitting the market.
"We have had strong enquiry for that price point," she said.
"We've definitely had some qualified buyers show some early interest."
