The Bootleg Beatles (UK) - Civic Theatre
Elijah Amoss (Intimacy album launch) - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The War On 2023 - Civic Theatre
The Late November, with FVNERAL, Spicy Lemons - Hamilton Station Hotel
Piper Butcher - Grand Junction Hotel
The Wandering, with Complexant, Paradise In Exile - King Street Warehouse
Hot Potato Band - King Street Bandroom
Downgirl (EP launch), with Well?, Butterknife, Goon Gremlins, Final Girls, Mia Petra - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Aspire Concert Band: Vivace - Newcastle City Hall
The Doors Alive (UK) - Civic Theatre
Andy Nelson, with Magpie Diaries, Mandy Hawkes - Royal Hotel Dungog
Never Ending 80s V 90s Battle of the Decades - Lizotte's
Screamin' Gay: Madonna Celebration - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Josh Pyke - Lizotte's
McAlister Kemp, with Viper Creek Band - Toronto Hotel
I Should Be So Kylie - Bernie's Bar
Loretta - King Street Warehouse
Runnin' Hot, with House Of Refuge, Serial Pest, Scum Fu - Hamilton Station Hotel
Harry James Angus - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Beccy Cole, with Ricky Albeck
Les Thomas, with Brock Henry - Grand Junction Hotel
The Ignored - King Street Warehouse
