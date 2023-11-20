Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Former NSW Labor minister Joe Tripodi to face court next week charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly leaking confidential report to Nathan Tinkler's now defunct Newcastle construction firm Buildev

Donna Page
Donna Page
Updated November 21 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:49am
FORMER NSW government minister Joe Tripodi will face a Sydney court next week charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly feeding confidential information to Nathan Tinkler's now defunct Newcastle building company Buildev.

