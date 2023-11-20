FORMER NSW government minister Joe Tripodi will face a Sydney court next week charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly feeding confidential information to Nathan Tinkler's now defunct Newcastle building company Buildev.
The charge stems from an Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry in 2016 that brought down four state MPs from the Hunter.
Operation Spicer alleged Mr Tripodi misused his position as a member of parliament to advantage the Newcastle construction company Buildev by providing it with a copy of a confidential Treasury document that was subsequently published by the Newcastle Herald.
The ICAC inquiry examined whether members of Parliament used, or attempted to use, their power and influence to improperly benefit former billionaire Mr Tinkler and his company Buildev in his quest to build a coal terminal at the Port of Newcastle.
According to ICAC, in the seven years since Operation Spicer's findings were released it has sought legal advice and the opinion of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the matters investigated.
In October, a court attendance notice was issued to Mr Tripodi and he will face the Downing Centre Local Court on November 28.
"On 17 December 2021, the DPP advised that, subject to complying with a number of requisitions, there was sufficient evidence to charge Mr Tripodi with a common law offence of misconduct in public office," ICAC says.
"After completing the requisitions, the Commission accepted this advice."
Operation Spicer targeted four Hunter Liberal MPs and campaign officials over secret donations from developers for the 2011 election.
The inquiry led to former Liberal Party MPs Tim Owen, Andrew Cornwell, Craig Baumann and Garry Edwards all leaving the parliament.
The inquiry also alleged that the treasurer at the time in 2011, Eric Roozendaal, provided the report to Mr Tripodi - then a backbencher - but it also found it was not satisfied that he did so "knowing or intending" it would be passed to Buildev.
The commission alleged "serious corrupt conduct" against Mr Tripodi claiming he betrayed his duties and obligations as a member of Parliament to favour Buildev for the purpose of achieving a personal advantage.
