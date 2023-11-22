EIGHT spectacular students from across the Hunter and Central Coast with a talent of the performing arts are set to step out on one of the biggest stages this month.
Joining 5000 performers at the 2023 Schools Spectacular on November 24 and 25 will be Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) students Shanayah Buddingh, Willem Szabo, Jorden Leggett, Georgia Dully and Symphony Riley, Rutherford Technology High School's Josie McIntosh and Terrigal High School's Maddi Johnson and Sydney Mickle.
HSPA graduate Georgia Dully is a featured artist at this year's event to be held at Qudos Bank arena and will perform a solo.
"I'm participating in a couple of the performances. I've got my own solo, I get to be in the opening, so I have quite a bit of dancing which is not usually my thing. I'm breaking out of my comfort zone," she said.
She will be performing an adaptation of an Australian classic rock hit Under the Milky Way, with her co-performer Ms Riley.
"It's a more orchestral version I get to perform with Symphony and Renee our signing artist and it's very beautiful, very atmospheric," she said.
Ms Dully said practice commenced in the September school holidays and she was looking forward to getting out on stage for her last year.
It's Ms Riley's first year at the Schools Spectacular and the 15 year-old snagged her very own solo.
"I'm in three songs this year, one with Georgia but then I'll be featuring in the Back to the 80s segment where I'll be singing Tina Turner's Simply the Best.
"Big shoes to fill and I'll be singing to 30,000 people with lit up wrist bands, it's going to be surreal," she said.
Ms Buddingh, 16, is a featured dancer in jazz, contemporary and the Aboriginal Dance ensemble.
"The Aboriginal dance group are like my second family now, and I love performing on the stage with them," she said.
The 40th anniversary show Fabulous will showcase artists aged between 11 and 18 years old from public schools across the state.
It's the largest performing arts show in the southern hemisphere and will include an 80-piece symphony orchestra, a stage band, 2600-voice choir, 2300 dancers, the D'Arts ensemble for students with disability, the Aboriginal Dance ensemble, featured dancers and specialist performers - all under the guidance of more than 600 teachers.
Schools spectacular executive producer Richard Spiewak said to be chosen to perform at this world-class event was not only testament to their talent, but also an opportunity for students to nurture their love for performing while working alongside some of the finest talents in the entertainment industry.
"The featured artists are some of our brightest stars and, alongside all this year's performers, they will put on a spectacular show that highlights the incredible talent within our public schools," he said.
Tickets for the 2023 Schools Spectacular are on sale now through Ticketek.
