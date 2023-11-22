Newcastle Herald
Hunter and Central Coast students to perform at 2023 Schools Spectacular

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
Hunter School of the Performing Arts students Symphony Riley, Shanayah Buddingh and Georgia Dully. Picture by Marina Neil
EIGHT spectacular students from across the Hunter and Central Coast with a talent of the performing arts are set to step out on one of the biggest stages this month.

