Biggs, Tszyu a 'fifty-fifty' contest, says former world champ

Dylan Biggs lives a self-described "boring" lifestyle. His house is 150 metres from his gym in sleepy Beaudesert. He trains twice a day, six days a week and is fully focused on carving out a career to support his family.
Nikita Tszyu needs no real introduction. He is used to bright lights and is trying to follow in the giant footsteps carved out by his father Kostya and brother Tim.
Tszyu is happy to talk about his dreams of one day living on a self-sufficient farm, has an architecture degree, does quirky things like eat snake hearts and is willing to pose for promo videos where he throws a knife at a photo of Biggs.
But while the two fighters who go head-to-head for the Australian super-welterweight title in Newcastle on Wednesday night are far different personalities, one thing they have in common is that they are young, hungry and meeting at a stage of their careers when they are both on the rise.
Neither fighter has had a professional loss before.
Biggs, the reigning champion, unbeaten in 10 fights. Tszyu has had seven wins.
But one of their records is almost certain to have a loss added to it after their headline fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
"May the best man win, and I plan on it," Biggs declared after Tuesday's weigh-ins at the Civic Theatre.
The bookmakers have favoured 25-year-old Tszyu ($1.47) to defeat the younger but more experienced Biggs ($2.90). However, two-time welterweight world champion and Main Event boxing commentator Shawn Porter believes the fight is a much more even contest.
Biggs is only 21, but he has been boxing since he was a child and is considered a more methodical boxer than Tszyu. He won his last fight with a first-round TKO.
"He's got the name, that's why he is the favourite," Porter said of Tszyu.
"I have them fifty-fifty.
"I have Dylan Biggs throwing big fast one-twos, [a] strong heavy right hand and he can control the range when he wants to.
"He gets a little irresponsible defensively ... but he is a good, basic boxer.
"Nikita, a lot the same, he tries to find moments and will force things from time to time. Of course he takes shots as well. They don't mirror each other ... but they are exact same level. This is fifty-fifty at its finest."
Tszyu has built towards this fight. Before he began his professional career, and after years out of the sport, he was knocked down in a sparring session by Biggs.
Biggs claims the history gives him a slight physiological advantage, but Tszyu said on Tuesday it was years ago and was to be expected as he got his feel back for the sport he was an amateur youth national champion in.
"I was a child back then," Tszyu said. "He was the first professional I ever sparred."
Asked if he was keen to put the story to bed, Tszyu responded: "Put him to bed."
