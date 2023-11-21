Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Jockey Lachlan Scorse making great strides in recovery

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 21 2023 - 2:47pm
Lachlan Scorse riding trackwork at Newcastle in September. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NEWCASTLE apprentice Lachlan Scorse "can't wait to get back to racing" as he continues an encouraging recovery from a brain injury sustained in a horror fall three weeks ago.

