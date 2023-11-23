What's on? Christmas markets, art and live music

True Vintage Markets 8am to 1pm, St Andrews Anglican Church, Mayfield.
Homegrown Markets - Newcastle Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Dudley Public School Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Ocean Street, Dudley.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Paws n Picnics Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
East Maitland CWA Christmas Extravaganza 8am to 1pm, 162 George Street, East Maitland.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Mrs Claus Breakfast 9.30am and 10.30am, Stockland Glendale.
Dress For Success - Fashion Frenzy 9.30am to noon, 116A Belford Street, Broadmeadow.
The People's Blockade of the World's Largest Coal Port Saturday and Sunday, Horseshoe Beach. Music (including Urthboy and Tijuana Cartel), activities for kids, and more.
Australia in Space Newcastle Museum. Also on Sunday.
Live From The Hive 1pm and 3pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Also on Sunday, 11am and 3.30pm.
The 19th Hole Markets 3pm to 8pm, Belmont Golf & Bowls.
Twilight Christmas Market On The Green 5pm to 8pm, Gloucester Bowling Club.
Rogue Scholar Silent Disco Walking Tour 3pm to 6.30pm.
Feast Fest 4pm to 8pm, Speers Point Park.
Aussie Night Markets 5pm to 10pm, Maitland Showground.
The Newcastle T-Shirt Show 5pm, The Creator Incubator, Hamilton North.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens.
The Furball 2023 - Dog Rescue Newcastle Fundraiser 5pm, Newcastle Town Hall Concert Hall.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
The Secrets of Carmichael Manor 5.30pm, Grossmann House, Maitland.
The Sunday Muster Markets 8am to 1pm, Mortels, Thornton.
The Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Lochinvar Hotel.
Homegrown Markets - Hunter Valley Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Bimbadgen.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Merewether Christmas Markets 9am to 2pm, Dixon Park.
Dogs in the Park NSW Festival 10am to 3pm, Newcastle Distilling Co, 16 Pokolbin Mountains Road, Pokolbin.
Islington Markets 7am, Wickham Park.
Mayfield Scouts Christmas Fair & Raffle 10am to 3pm, 15 Ida Street, Mayfield.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Parkour Open Day 2pm to 4pm, Springloaded, Gateshead.
One Song Sung: Booster Seat by Spacey Jane 3.30pm, The Cricketers Arms Hotel, Cooks Hill.
Karuah Public School Garuwa Community Markets 4pm to 8pm, Karuah RSL car park.
Christmas Bazaar 10am to 2pm, Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae. Market and food stalls, children's activities, a Treasure Trove Trail, Christmas cookie decorating, a sausage sizzle and more. Entry $5 (or $10 for a family of 4).
Markets on Fern 4pm to 7pm, Playstate On Fern, Islington.
Neel Kolhatkar: Villain Era 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Bands in the Park Saturday, 9am to 2pm, Multi Arts Pavilion mima (MAP mima), Speers Point Park.
Country on the Lake Saturday, 4pm, Toronto Hotel. McAlister Kemp, The Viper Creek Band, Jemma Beech.
Christmas Strings Concert Sunday, 11am, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Christ Church Camerata Sunday, 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle. Gabriel Faure's Requiem.
Hunter Wetlands Centre New Season, by Lauren Burrows. Launch party on Saturday, 3pm to 5pm.
Newcastle Library - Local History Lounge More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve.
Newcastle Library - Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - Culture and Connection in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Off The Wall. Suburban Interventions. Lateral Landscapes. ARTSPACE on Sunday, 10am and 11am.
Newcastle Studio Potters and Back to Back Galleries Where the Wild Things Thrive.
SEEN@Swansea Saturday, 10am and 11am, ART PLAY. The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Modular Rain, by Assembler Code.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956, by Noel McKenna. Operation Art. Touching and Turning, by Cherine Fahd. The Between, by Deidre But-Husaim.
The Lock-Up Disclosure, by Julie Gough. Feral, by Nicole Chaffey. Saturday, 10am and 11am, Arts in the Yard.
Art Systems Wickham The Circle.
Old Fire Shed Gallery, Wollombi Earth Elements, by Jodie Taylor and Shane Shepherd.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Making Our Own Way.
Gloucester Gallery Bound for Home, by Kylie Goldthorpe.
