Newcastle entrepreneur on stage with Sir Richard Branson

NEWCASTLE entrepreneur Brittney Saunders is set to join British businessman and founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson as a keynote speaker in Sydney on December 7.
From vlogging her teenage years on YouTube where she gained over one million followers, the now 30 year-old has built several thriving retail fashion businesses all based in her Hunter hometown.
She is the owner and founder of FAYT The Label, Form Active and Staple Swim and Outdo Collective, Outdo Espresso and Flamingo Coffee.
At the Inspire + Succeed event, she will share how she strategically leveraged the connection with her community to create a relatable and successful brand.
Ms Saunders took to social media to announce her one-day live event and described it as a "pinch me" moment in her career.
"All I thought I was doing was making silly little videos after school for fun, what do you mean I'm a keynote speaker alongside Sir Richard Branson? Me?," she wrote.
"I'll be sharing my story on building a brand in a saturated market, fostering an authentic connection with your audience and leveraging social media."
The Inspire + Succeed event presents a day of learning from some of today's most outstanding achievers.
Tickets are available now on the Inspire + Succeed website.
