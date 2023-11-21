Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Entrepreneur Brittney Saunders a keynote speaker at Inspire + Success

Updated November 21 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 2:55pm
Newcastle entrepreneur on stage with Sir Richard Branson
NEWCASTLE entrepreneur Brittney Saunders is set to join British businessman and founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson as a keynote speaker in Sydney on December 7.

