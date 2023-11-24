Ezystep Conveyancing claims Outstanding Conveyancing award win Advertising Feature

The team at Ezystep Conveyancing strive to make the process of buying or selling a property as smooth and easy as possible. Picture supplied.

The team at Ezystep Convenyancing view success at the 2023 Hunter Local Business Awards as further proof they are on the right track.

Founded in a bedroom ten years ago by twin sisters Jamie-Lee Carragher and Renee Seymour, Ezystep now has two offices (Toukley and Belmont) employing a team of 10.



Ezystep's focus is on providing professional, reliable and knowledgeable service to clients every step of the way when buying or selling a property.

"We strive to bring our clients peace of mind knowing they are dealing with professionals in the market, focusing on extensive experience with conveyancing throughout New South Wales, representing both purchasers and sellers for all types and sizes of properties," licenced conveyancer Renee said.

"We understand this is possibly our clients' biggest investment that that they will make in their life and recognise this may well be an emotional rollercoaster.



"Letting go of memories and opening new doors for new adventures will bring both sadness and excitement.



"Our team knows firsthand how our clients feel, and have adopted the hold your hand method to provide transparency in their matter.



"We provide the utmost communication to ensure all parties involved in the transaction are kept up to date from start to completion of the matter and that the process is as easy as possible."



Ezystep Conveyancing strives to further reduce any stress for clients with a fixed fee, no upfront costs approach that avoids any initial out of pocket expense.



Renee said the team at Ezystep are beyond excited and proud to have taken out this award.



"It shows us that we are doing the right thing for our clients and we only hope to continue with our success," she said.

"This win would not be possible without our staff. They are the backbone of the business and treat our business as if it is their own.

"We appreciate the hours, efforts, unconditional support and rapport they commit to our clients and business colleagues that sets us apart from our competitors.

"We would also not be who we are today without the support of our business colleagues and referrals to our business. The friendship, banter, and professionalism of our referrals is second to none and we cannot thank them enough."