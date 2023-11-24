THE team at Plush Home believe their win in the Outstanding Property Services category at the 2023 Hunter Local Business Awards vindicates commitment to customer service.
"It's the backbone of our business to ensure that everyone receives a positive experience during one of life's most stressful times - selling a house," Creative Director and Property Stylist Sarah Boshnyak said.
Plush Home specialises in staging properties for sale to maximise returns for sellers.
"Whether it's a family home needing some finishing touches to present a cohesive, market-ready product, or an empty investment property that could benefit from staging to reveal its full potential to buyers, we cater to all," Sarah explains.
Plush Home also assists investors in setting up Airbnbs or holiday rentals, aiming to maximise bookings by creating beautifully styled, Instagram-worthy homes away from home.
Sarah and her team collaborate with local trades and businesses to offer a comprehensive pre-sale service solution.
This approach alleviates stress for sellers and enables them to quickly achieve top dollar for their homes.
"To be awarded this win cements that we are delivering our service to a high standard as we grow as a business," Sarah said.
That business began in Sarah and husband Vlad's garage five years ago after Sarah completed her Interior Design degree.
"Working from the ground up while also navigating running a business as a husband and wife certainly had its challenges but we had such a passion for wanting to create a business that genuinely helped people as our core philosophy," Sarah said.
"I want to thank our team who we are so proud of.
"They work long exhausting days but are always smiling through it all. This win makes what has been a big and sometimes challenging year feel all the more successful.
"Thanks also to the agents who back us every single day, the clients who trust us with their homes and the trades who work with us to collectively achieve the same result."
Sarah also acknowledges the role of her family in their journey.
"Our children have grown up witnessing the evolution of this business," she said.
"They motivate us daily to maintain a work-life balance and to demonstrate that hard work, kindness, and teamwork go a long way."
Plush Home now has a team of nine and can comfortably service 42 homes every 6-8 weeks but they hope to continue to grow as the staging industry expands.
Plush Home stands out for its offer of deferring the full cost of their services until settlement.
"This has been a lifeline that has been able to help so many people utilise our service who otherwise would not have been able to, especially this year during all the interest rate rises and increases to the costs of living," Sarah said.
This year's The Hunter Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
Winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Wednesday, November 8 at Belmont 16s.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions Managing Director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The Newcastle Herald captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception.
"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
Mr Loe noted the awards are only possibly with the support of Awards Partners, BxNetworking, White Key Marketing and Maitland Riverside Plaza.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.
Mr Loe also thanked Belmont 16s for the high quality food and service it provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Businesses can register for the 2024 Local Business Awards at www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
I would like to ... dedicate this award to the most precious and bold women in my life. Unfortunately they're no longer here with us - my great grandmother Raffaella and grandmother Marie and mum.- Amanda Marchini, co-owner, Guido's Gourmet Pizza
There was a nod to the heavens as Guido's Gourmet Pizza won the Outstanding Fast Food/Takeaway category of the 2023 Hunter Local Business Awards.
Amanda Marchini, who co-owns the business with husband Joshua, was "happy, proud, overwhelmed and delighted" with her team's success and offered heartfelt gratitude to the community and her amazing loyal customers that support their operation.
"The win makes us feel that our work and dedication is valued," Amanda said.
"A special thank you to our marvellous Jessica for consistently going above and beyond.
"Thank you also to my husband Joshua, who makes our delicious pastas, for all his love and support, and my nephew Micheal, my right hand man, who works extremely hard and it never goes unnoticed."
But befitting a food outlet specialising in traditional Italian food, Amanda also gave praise to her nonnas.
"Finally I would like to take a moment to dedicate this award to the most precious and bold women in my life," she said.
"Unfortunately they're no longer here with us - my great grandmother Raffaella and grandmother Marie and mum. All of them created in me the love of food and amazing skills in my life."
Guido's mouthwatering fare includes traditional and gourmet pizza's, dessert calzones, salads, buffalo wings and delicious pasta, with everything prepared on site by Amanda, Joshua and Micheal.
Victory was validation for the hands-on approach Amanda and Joshua have applied since taking over the business two-and-a-half years ago.
In that time they have updated menus, introduced new apps, delivery and POS systems, upgraded shopfront and equipment and ensured staff are properly trained and recognised.
"We entered the awards hoping for recognition and this win is an enormous confidence boost," Amanda said.
Anita Delbridge Goswell says being named 2023 Business Person of the Year at the Hunter Local Business Awards is rewarding acknowledgement of the work put into running a successful small business.
The owner and director of Lifestyle Pilates and Rehabilitation Studio said it also acknowledges and celebrates the incredible team of women who are her staff.
"They are the most experienced team in the area with regards to Pilates, especially for rehabilitation," she said
Anita also paid tribute to her husband Mark and two sons, Joseph and Matthew.
"They have been my biggest support in helping establish and achieve the success and longevity I have experienced with my Pilates Studio," she said.
"My husband and I work alongside each other with our individual companies in the health and exercise industry and my boys have literally grown up in a Pilates studio."
Anita also gave special mention to her manager, Melanie Sakavaras, who keeps everything running smoothly.
"This allows me the necessary time required to have an active role in the Pilates industry and on committees to keep the standards and education high and to give the Pilates method the longevity Joseph Pilates would have wanted," she said.
Anita has run Lifestyle Pilates and Rehabilitation Studio for 21 years, having first encountered Pilates when looking for rehabilitation options for her own back injury.
"I came across the Pilates method and literally experienced relief with my back pain after the first session," she said.
Anita was already working in the health and fitness industry and felt that becoming a Pilates instructor would give her the skill set required to more effectively help others with injury prevention and rehabilitation.
"After my course I established the first commercial Pilates studio in Newcastle and it is the only Pilates studio in the Hunter of its size, expertise and experience," she said.
Anita oversees all aspects of the studio, including staff training, marketing, budgeting and all other elements of running a small business.
She says the success of the studio, named Pilates Studio of the Year at the AUSactive National Business Awards in 2022, is built upon a strong referral base from medical and allied health professionals, and word of mouth.
"I have never had to extensively advertise for clients," she said.
Since 1990, Anita has been involved at every level in the fitness and health industry; from working and management roles in gyms, studying at a tertiary level to become an exercise physiologist, teaching the Cert IV and Diploma in Fitness at TAFE, teaching the Certificate IV and Diploma in Pilates and being on councils that represent the Pilates industry.
"I am currently on the AUSactive Health & Fitness Industry Standards Council and part of the AUSactive Pilates Stakeholder Reference Group," she said.
Anita has achieved all of this while establishing and running a successful Pilates studio, surviving two Covid lockdowns and emerging busier than ever.
"This has been on top of being a wife and mother of two incredible young men, who at the time of opening my studio were young children," she said.
Nouvelle Cosmetics Director Jane O'Brien says winning the 2023 Outstanding Beauty Services category at this year's Hunter Local Business Awards is a great way to benchmark against industry leaders.
"This win validates my fantastic team and all their hard work and dedication in fostering patient loyalty with customised treatment plans," Jane said.
"It also provides an opportunity to raise our profile and attract new clients, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted and reputable cosmetic clinic in the Hunter."
Jane has worked professionally as a nurse for over 28 years, both locally and internationally, before committing exclusively to the Hunter in the field of cosmetic nursing in 2012.
Her team boast over 75 years combined experience in nursing and take a holistic patient-centred approach to improving self-confidence through a broad range of cosmetic treatments.
"Understanding our diverse customer base and their needs is crucial for tailoring our services and ensuring customer satisfaction in the cosmetic injectables business," Jane said.
"We service a broad range of people from younger clients seeking preventative treatments to older clients interested in skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing concerns.
"We welcome the increasing number of men seeking our services and love that we have an environment that is inclusive and encompasses everyone."
What started out in 2016 as a body contouring business has expanded into a comprehensive and extensive cosmetic clinic, offering treatments for skin concerns, anti-wrinkle treatments, treatments for volume loss, face lifting threads, laser skin treatments for pigmentation, broken capillaries, skincare and skin rejuvenation treatments.
"2023 has seen us hone in on more specialised services with the introduction of laser tattoo removal and our Emsella chair - a medical device targeted at strengthening the pelvic floor muscles which are responsible for a lot of concerns for both men and women," Jane said.
Nouvelle Cosmetics are no stranger to success at the Hunter Local Business Awards, having won the same category in 2019, and been named Outstanding New Business in 2018.
"Our strengths lie in our expertise, dedication and commitment to excellence," Jane said. "As a team, we possess a wealth of knowledge and experience in the medical and cosmetic industry allowing us to provide top notch treatments and deliver exceptional results to our patients. We are passionate about what we do and constantly strive to stay updated with the latest advancements and techniques required in the field."
As a business owner in the cosmetic industry, Jane's role at Nouvelle Cosmetics is both dynamic and multifaceted.
Whilst maintaining both safe and up to date treatments, she is constantly ensuring herself and her team are kept up to date with the latest products, treatments, equipment, and techniques to be able to offer the people in the Hunter.
"This award showcases our business as a leader in the industry here in the Hunter and our amazing team and their ability and professional approach to treatments," Jane said.
We strive to bring our clients peace of mind knowing they are dealing with professionals in the market.- Renee Seymour, Ezystep Conveyancing
The team at Ezystep Convenyancing view success at the 2023 Hunter Local Business Awards as further proof they are on the right track.
Founded in a bedroom ten years ago by twin sisters Jamie-Lee Carragher and Renee Seymour, Ezystep now has two offices (Toukley and Belmont) employing a team of 10.
Ezystep's focus is on providing professional, reliable and knowledgeable service to clients every step of the way when buying or selling a property.
"We strive to bring our clients peace of mind knowing they are dealing with professionals in the market, focusing on extensive experience with conveyancing throughout New South Wales, representing both purchasers and sellers for all types and sizes of properties," licenced conveyancer Renee said.
"We understand this is possibly our clients' biggest investment that that they will make in their life and recognise this may well be an emotional rollercoaster.
"Letting go of memories and opening new doors for new adventures will bring both sadness and excitement.
"Our team knows firsthand how our clients feel, and have adopted the hold your hand method to provide transparency in their matter.
"We provide the utmost communication to ensure all parties involved in the transaction are kept up to date from start to completion of the matter and that the process is as easy as possible."
Ezystep Conveyancing strives to further reduce any stress for clients with a fixed fee, no upfront costs approach that avoids any initial out of pocket expense.
Renee said the team at Ezystep are beyond excited and proud to have taken out this award.
"It shows us that we are doing the right thing for our clients and we only hope to continue with our success," she said.
"This win would not be possible without our staff. They are the backbone of the business and treat our business as if it is their own.
"We appreciate the hours, efforts, unconditional support and rapport they commit to our clients and business colleagues that sets us apart from our competitors.
"We would also not be who we are today without the support of our business colleagues and referrals to our business. The friendship, banter, and professionalism of our referrals is second to none and we cannot thank them enough."
Looking to the future Renee said there are plans to open a third office when the time is right.