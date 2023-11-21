Knights shape up before long summer slog

BRADMAN Best has been mooted for a possible future appearance on a No Limit Boxing card and yesterday he and a few Knights teammates got a feel for the pre-fight build up when they took part in the weigh-ins.
Introduced one by one before stepping on the scales themselves, Best, Phoenix Crossland, notorious on-field pest Tyson Gamble and Adam Elliott lapped up their moments on stage at Newcastle Civic Theatre.
Good mates Best and Elliott even faced-off for the cameras like the fighters do, standing eye to eye in front of former rugby league player turned No Limit Boxing promoter George Rose.
It was a cross-sport promotion that prompted plenty of laughs from the fighters and their teams at the venue.
Best, who has ties with some local boxers from the Central Coast, where he was raised, tipped Nikita Tszyu to defeat Dylan Biggs in the headline fight of No Limit's event at Newcastle Entertainment Centre tonight.
It's going to be an awesome fight. I know the boys have been training hard, but I'm going with Nikita.- Bradman Best
The centre, who is weighing up a multi-year offer to remain at the Knights beyond 2024, is officially required back at training this week, along with Newcastle's other big-name players, to start their pre-season.
It will be a long summer sweating it out before the club's first Pre-Season Challenge match against Cronulla in Gosford on February 17.
Newcastle take on Melbourne a week later in their second and final trial, expected to be played in Fiji.
