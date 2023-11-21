Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Knights shape up before long summer slog

By Max McKinney
Updated November 21 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 9:50pm
BRADMAN Best has been mooted for a possible future appearance on a No Limit Boxing card and yesterday he and a few Knights teammates got a feel for the pre-fight build up when they took part in the weigh-ins.

