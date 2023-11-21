ONE of Newcastle's busiest beaches could soon be safer for pedestrians, as the council plans to upgrade Bar Beach crossing.
The community have been invited to have a say on the proposal, which includes a raised pedestrian and bicycle crossing between Empire Park and Cooks Hill Surf Club.
It would replace the crossing and refuge island currently on Memorial Drive.
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the upgrade would make it safer for community members to cross and "easily navigate" the area.
"We look forward to working with the community on our plans for these important pedestrian and cyclist upgrades to improve safety and accessibility in this area," she said.
The project - which comes after safety upgrades to Empire Park - would also include landscaped kerb extensions and a new narrow median.
A new shared pathway between Bar Beach Avenue and the Memorial Drive crossing is proposed for the second stage of the project. It would create an off-road link for cyclists between Bathers Way and Parkway Avenue.
"The precinct surrounding Bar Beach is heavily utilised by pedestrians and cyclists accessing Empire Park, the Cooks Hill Surf Club, Bathers Way and the beach itself," Cr Nelmes said.
The council is continuing to fix areas on the beach that were damaged by storms, including upgrades to a temporary beach ramp and improved balustrades.
