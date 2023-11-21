Newcastle Blasters win Country Bash T20 women's cricket final

The Newcastle Blasters women's team are the Country Bash T20 champions after downing Riverina Bullets in yesterday's competition final at Cricket Central in Sydney.
A quality bowling performance set up Newcastle's victory.
After the Blasters won the toss and elected to field, Riverina made a promising start with an opening stand of 30. But Tara French (3-7) and Sienna Eve (3-13) applied the handbrake with miserly four-over spells that helped restrict the Bullets to 8-103.
In reply, there were a few nervous moments early in the run chase for Newcastle, who slipped to 3-15. But an unbeaten 43 from Abbey Taylor, who hit two sixes and two fours, and valuable support from French (19) and Emma-Jayne Howe (11 not out), steered the Blasters home with six wickets in hand and four balls to spare.
