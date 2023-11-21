Newcastle Heraldsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle Blasters win Country Bash T20 women's cricket final

November 22 2023 - 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Country Bash champions. Picture supplied.
Newcastle's Country Bash champions. Picture supplied.

The Newcastle Blasters women's team are the Country Bash T20 champions after downing Riverina Bullets in yesterday's competition final at Cricket Central in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.