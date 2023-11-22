Young learners graduate with a taste of university

CLOAKED in graduation gowns, 250 little learners were celebrated for their achievements in learning outside of the classroom on Wednesday, November 22.
Students from across the Hunter and as far as Broken Hill, aged between seven and 14 have spent the last 12 months discovering new learning experiences in their local community using libraries, sporting clubs and art galleries.
Across six nights between November 20 and 30, more than 1300 students will graduate from Newcastle's Children's University program after completing 30 hours of learning stamped in their Children's University Passports.
Elermore Vale Public School student Eden Brown, 11, said she has enjoyed visiting new places like Newcastle Museum and doing experiments with her peers.
"It's been great fun. We also got to see the Universiy of Newcastle and did Zoom calls with kids in Japan and compared our lifestyles," she said.
Family also joined in to celebrate the children's success and Eden's mum Tracie said she's had all three of her kids go through Children's University.
"The opportunities they've had, from seeing things and learning things outside of the classroom ... my eldest is starting at the University of Newcastle next year because of it," she said.
At Wednesday's ceremony held on McMullin Lawn at University of Newcastle's Callaghan Campus, 20 Menindee Central School students travelled 16 hours from the remote NSW town near Broken Hill for their graduation.
Student Luke Meehan, 12, said he has appreciated trying new things and it was rewarding.
"Some things were hard at first but they got more easy and fun and I enjoyed being more involved with my community," he said.
The Menindee Central School student aspires to be a singer one day and could see himself studying a Bachelor or Arts at UON in the future.
Senior leader community engagement and teacher Daniel Fusi said it was great to be invited on campus and show students what opportunities await them.
"It's good for them to see that uni is a good thing and not such a big scary place, and if we can break down the barriers with the parents that goes a long way," he said.
Children's University program manager Selina Darney said the program was a chance to expand learning resources for children aged between seven and 14, and introduce them to university at a young age.
"It works in a number of ways, it opens up the connection for families to understand what we're learning is occurring in the community beyond the school, and an opportunity to expose the children to faculties and become familiar with the space," she said.
"It's a long engagement that the university is committing to the local community about opening up that conversation on educational choice and available pathways."
Since 2016, 7,525 students have enrolled in the Children's University program and at the beginning of 2023 UON students aged between 18 and 19 were surveyed with results showing that 64 per cent agreed that participation in Children's University encouraged them to come to university.
