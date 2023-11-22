Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
A medal for Matthew on his racism in sport speech

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 23 2023 - 8:30am
New Lambton South Public School student Matthew Howley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
PUTTING a spin on his love for cricket, 11 year-old Matthew Howley dove into the history of racism in sport, leading him to win a public speaking competition.

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

