Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Multimedia

Beachfront living in architect-designed home with ocean views at Norah Head

By House of the Week: 1 Bald Street, Norah Head
November 25 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

1 Bald Street, Norah Head

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.