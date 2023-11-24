Beachfront living in architect-designed home with ocean views at Norah Head

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Held for over 30 years, enjoying breathtaking ocean views and cool sea breezes, this home is the ultimate oceanside retreat.
Offering spectacular north facing panoramas with direct access to the beach via rear gate this property is a rare gem.
Situated on Cabbage Tree Bay and overlooking the Norah Head Rockpool, this property is an ideal permanent residence or private holiday retreat.
Architecturally designed to enhance oceanfront lifestyle, it features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and double car lock-up garage.
High vaulted ceilings throughout enhance beautiful open plan living while outdoor entertaining areas both upstairs and down feature ocean views.
Wide stacker doors open to transform indoor/outdoor living into one area.
With bedrooms and bathrooms on both levels, their is potential for dual occupancy, Airbnb or a great holiday home on a low maintenance block with manicured gardens
The beachside location means you can walk to the Lighthouse Loop walk and bushland, and you're only 15 minutes drive to the M1 and 60 minutes to Wahroonga or Newcastle.
"Norah Head is an exceptional place to live or enjoy a weekend away, with its own cafés and restaurants, boutique stores and beautiful surf beaches," listing agent Chris Smith from McGrath Toukley said.
"A close knit community offers small town charm just over an hours drive from Sydney, which make this region both a popular holiday home area and also a desirable retirement location for those with family still in the city."
The property is located on one of the unique beachfront portions of Norah Head that are not extremely elevated with many steps down to the beach.
"Perfect for clients who are looking for a north facing beachfront location as a lot of properties in the area are either facing east or south east," Chris said.
"The geography of the area means there are only a very small number of properties facing north and an even smaller amount of properties that have direct beach access."
Chris said the property had attracted strong interest from holiday home buyers, almost all exclusively from Sydney.
"We also meet a lot of pre-retiree buyers trying to secure a property they can use for a 10 to 15 year period leading up to permanent living," he said.
"There has also been a huge influx into our region from the Airbnb buying market.
"Returns have been strong since Covid and buyers are looking for position first and foremost when buying holiday homes for income."
