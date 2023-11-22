THE largest residential property in Garden Suburb is on the market and has drawn interest from buyers seeking a self-sufficient lifestyle.
The almost 10-acre property at 41 Cambridge Drive is listed with a guide of $2 million to $2.2 million with selling agent Donna Catt at Agency HQ.
The property has a four-bedroom home, a swimming pool and equine facilities including a dressage arena, fenced paddocks and five large concrete troughs spread throughout the grounds.
The agent said the owners, both university lecturers and professors, bought the property a decade ago after seeking a country lifestyle within close proximity to the city and university.
"It is a unique opportunity because it is the biggest block in that whole area," Ms Catt said.
"It is this nestled away hidden secret where you can live in your own private world yet it's so close to Newcastle and the beach.
"Normally you have to go out to the country for land of this size but with this you have the rural lifestyle and suburbia so that's what makes it so unique."
The agent suggested the property could be suited for growing produce or orchards given the size of the land and the suburb's history.
In the 1940s and 1950s, Garden Suburb was known for its orange, peach and lemon orchards and market gardens before it was developed.
"There were a lot of orchards in the area many years ago," she said.
"I have enquiry from a buyer who is into agriculture and self sufficiency who wants to inspect it because not only could you have horses but you could have goats and there is also a big chicken coop on the property."
The agent said three horses kept on the property are currently generating income on agistment.
"The paddocks have been used for all sorts of things," she said.
"There are particular paddocks for dressage that have been fenced in so for someone who has horses there is a lot that can be done there."
In addition to the equine facilities, the property has wide open spaces, established trees and bushland areas.
"There a walkway through the bush that brings you to a swamp," she said.
"Environmentally, it is magnificent."
The cottage-style home spans two levels with three bedrooms on the upper floor along with a large open-plan dining and living room with a combustion fireplace, a kitchen and the main bathroom.
A rumpus room and bathroom on the ground level could be utilised as a granny flat or guest accommodation.
There is also an in-ground swimming pool next to the cottage.
The agent said the owners hoped to sell the property to a buyer who would appreciate the land as much as they have.
"The owners are very particular and because they are very aware of the neighbourhood and the people they really want someone else to appreciate the land and the space as they have," she said.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 11.45am.
The median house value in Garden Suburb is $929,000, according to CoreLogic.
